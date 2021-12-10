DfC funding to tackle food poverty in Newtownabbey

The money will assist the transition from emergency food support to the implementation of a more viable way to address food poverty insecurity.

Under this programme it is proposed to make nine direct awards of £9,500 to the groups that participated in DfC’s Food Pallet Scheme. This will allow food and supplies to be distributed at a more strategic level across the borough.

The payments will be made to Monkstown Community Association, Women’s Aid, Listening Ear, Oasis Antrim 19, Community Relations Forum, TIDAL, 1st Randalstown Presbyterian – The Jam Store, A Safe Space To Be Me and Whiteabbey Community Group.

The funding will help support people across Newtownabbey.

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb said: “This additional funding will be greatly received by these groups who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities were looked after.”

In addition to tackling food insecurity and fuel poverty the nine groups, in association with other public, private, community/voluntary sector partners, will also offer a range of other ‘wrap around’ services to participants including money management, debt counselling, benefits advice, healthy eating, promoting good mental health, training and employability skills, volunteering and work placements.

This holistic approach will provide participants with a pathway out of poverty of which food uncertainty is only one factor.