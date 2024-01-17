Roxanne Small, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Interim Director, said:“It really is important to stay warm during these colder spells of weather as the cold can increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes – and diabetes makes people more at risk of these complications.

“We know the cost-of-living crisis may affect your ability to heat your home, but you may be entitled to grants or benefits to help make your home more energy efficient. We encourage people to follow NHS advice and heat your home to at least 18°C in the rooms you regularly use and keep bedroom windows closed at night. For more support, information and guidance regarding diabetes and the cold weather, visit diabetes.org.uk.”