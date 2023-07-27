Register
Diamond anniversary for Ballycastle couple who brought town to a standstill on their wedding day

Not many people can say that their wedding brought their home town to a standstill but that’s exactly what one Ballycastle couple can boast on the occasion of their 60th anniversary.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

Sixty years ago, Ballycastle town centre came to a standstill for the wedding of James Kirkpatrick and his wife-to-be Margaret.

They were married at Drumtullagh Church, Moyarget ,followed by a reception in the Antrim Arms Hotel in the Diamond in Ballycastle.

An American TV crew were in Ballycastle that day and when news got back to them that a wedding was taking place, the television company asked if they could take pictures of a traditional Irish style wedding.

The couple agree and the pictures were screened worldwide.

Mr and Mrs Kirkpatrick celebrated their 60th anniversary reminiscing that the price of a three course meal was ten shillings and that they spent their honeymoon at a football match in Omagh!

They were joined in their wedding party by James’s brother Willie, Margaret’s two sisters Maud and Sylvia and the flower girl was James’s niece Joyce McNeill.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

James Kirkpatrick and his wife Margaret celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

The Kirkpatrick's message of congratulations from the King and Queen.

The Kirkpatricks on their wedding day which was filmed by a television crew from the USA

The Kirkpatricks on their wedding day which brought Ballycastle to a standstill thanks to an American TV crew filming the event

