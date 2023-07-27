Diamond anniversary for Ballycastle couple who brought town to a standstill on their wedding day
Sixty years ago, Ballycastle town centre came to a standstill for the wedding of James Kirkpatrick and his wife-to-be Margaret.
They were married at Drumtullagh Church, Moyarget ,followed by a reception in the Antrim Arms Hotel in the Diamond in Ballycastle.
An American TV crew were in Ballycastle that day and when news got back to them that a wedding was taking place, the television company asked if they could take pictures of a traditional Irish style wedding.
The couple agree and the pictures were screened worldwide.
Mr and Mrs Kirkpatrick celebrated their 60th anniversary reminiscing that the price of a three course meal was ten shillings and that they spent their honeymoon at a football match in Omagh!
They were joined in their wedding party by James’s brother Willie, Margaret’s two sisters Maud and Sylvia and the flower girl was James’s niece Joyce McNeill.
Congratulations to the happy couple.