Diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Carrickfergus couple

A Carrickfergus couple with a wealth of experience in the hospitality and food industry have enjoyed a special celebration of their own.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:25 pm

Edith and David McNeice celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 22.

The couple first lived in Sunnylands and then moved to Prospect Gardens in Carrickfergus.

Edith, known as Edie, worked for many years as head housekeeper in the (then) Quality hotel in Carrickfergus.

A special celebration for Mr and Mrs McNeice

David worked for a number of years in the Courtaulds factory in the town before becoming a baker in Ormeau Bakery, Belfast.

Edith and David McNeice celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September.
