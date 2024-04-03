Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and sponsored by KRD Credit Union with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, 2024 will bring the biggest and best fair to date.

This year, many venues are hosting activities in the town centre and there will be an even bigger choice of have-a-go activities on offer in Seymour Street. Council is also introducing a showcase of traditional maypole dancing at the fair for the first time ever.

On Friday, the town will host the fantastic Hugo Duncan, who will be broadcasting his BBC Radio Ulster show live from Castlecroft Square. Before Hugo kicks off at 1.30pm, the Spring Fair Tea Dance will provide some old favourites with Steve Farlow in Ballymoney Town Hall from 11am. No need to book, just turn up with your dancing shoes on!

The much-anticipated Ballymoney Spring Fair makes its return on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th April. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

FUSE FM Ballymoney and CJ Entertainments will also be providing live music and entertainment in Castlecroft Square from 11am - 4pm. The Visitor Information Centre will host a taste sampling session of award-winning local artisan products from 10.30am - 4pm on Friday, while Council’s Museums Service will have fun activities for the little ones to enjoy in their new children’s area.

On Saturday, look out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of the best artisan produce at Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market. The market will be located at Castlecroft Square in the town centre from 11am – 4pm on Friday and Saturday and a pop-up market will be on Church Street on Saturday.

Quiet Time Activities will be running on Church Street and Seymour Street from 11am - 12 noon on Saturday, providing an opportunity for individuals with additional needs to enjoy some of the activities on offer. Activities and entertainment commence from 12 noon across the town.

Castlecroft Square will be the hub of entertainment from 12-4pm with special guest Ritchie Remo. Opening the fair will be Kelly Neill Dance Company performing their own dances and a special new for 2024 maypole dance performance! FUSE FM and CJ entertainments will keep you entertained until Ritchie graces the stage at 12.30pm.

As Ritchie gets people up on their feet in Castlecroft, Ravara Obedience and Agility Club will be getting the pups off their feet and over obstacles in Taggarts Yard. Bring your dog along if you think they can finish the obstacle tests, or just sit back in amazement at the very clever dogs the club has trained.

Setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street, the carnival parade and vintage car cavalcade will commence at 3.30pm.

Old time cars will join the spring-themed spectacle of floats, kids, music, and colour, with a wealth of independent boutiques and businesses in the town offering Spring Fair special offers. You can also treat yourself to some retail therapy.