Did you know these famous faces have a connection with the greater Lisburn area?

Lisburn, along with the surrounding towns and villages, has always had a reputation for being the home to some famous faces.
From the well known golden girl of Lisburn Mary Peters, to Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, from musicals star Connie Fisher and playwright Sam Cree to inventors like Frank Pantridge and Harry Ferguson, there are many people for the city to be proud of.
Who are your favourite well known locals? And let us know who we should’ve included!
Born in Hillsborough in 1916, Professor Frank Pantridge was a physician, cardiologist, and professor who transformed emergency medicine and paramedic services with the invention of the portable defibrillator.
Photo: NIW
Actor Richard Dormer, another formers student of Friends School Lisburn, is best known for his roles as Beric Dondarrion in the HBO television series Game of Thrones and Dan Anderssen in Sky Atlantic's Fortitude.
Photo: Amanda Searle
Born in Lisburn in 1964, actor Ray Stevenson has starred in a catalogue of films and TV shows, including Vikings, Rome, Divergent, and Dexter,
Photo: NIW
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell was born in Lisburn in 1962 and was a student at Rathmore Grammar School
Photo: Mark Hylands