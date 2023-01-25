Register
Ian McElhinney, a former student of Friends School Lisburn, is no stranger to stage and screen. Married to renowned playwright Marie Jones, most recently he starred as Granda Joe in Derry Girls and Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones.

Did you know these famous faces have a connection with the greater Lisburn area?

Lisburn, along with the surrounding towns and villages, has always had a reputation for being the home to some famous faces.

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 minutes ago

From the well known golden girl of Lisburn Mary Peters, to Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, from musicals star Connie Fisher and playwright Sam Cree to inventors like Frank Pantridge and Harry Ferguson, there are many people for the city to be proud of.

Who are your favourite well known locals? And let us know who we should’ve included!

1. Famous faces with a connection to Lisburn

Born in Hillsborough in 1916, Professor Frank Pantridge was a physician, cardiologist, and professor who transformed emergency medicine and paramedic services with the invention of the portable defibrillator.

Photo: NIW

2. Famous faces with a connection to Lisburn

Actor Richard Dormer, another formers student of Friends School Lisburn, is best known for his roles as Beric Dondarrion in the HBO television series Game of Thrones and Dan Anderssen in Sky Atlantic's Fortitude.

Photo: Amanda Searle

3. Famous faces with a Lisburn connection

Born in Lisburn in 1964, actor Ray Stevenson has starred in a catalogue of films and TV shows, including Vikings, Rome, Divergent, and Dexter,

Photo: NIW

4. Famous faces with a connection to Lisburn

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell was born in Lisburn in 1962 and was a student at Rathmore Grammar School

Photo: Mark Hylands

