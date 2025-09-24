Opened in October 1953, the Daintifyt factory was a cornerstone of Limavady’s economy and community spirit.

Now, a special exhibition is set to bring back memories of the business which employed nearly 250 people and produced the elegant English Rose line of bras and corselettes.

The exhibition opens with a special evening event on Thursday, September 25 at 7.30pm in The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre.

From spirited football teams for both men and women, to the Thatch and Heaney Darts Teams, the popular Miss Daintifyt beauty contests and the harmonious voices of the Northgate Ladies Choir, Daintifyt fostered a deep sense of camaraderie.

Though its doors closed in 2004, resulting in the loss of 185 jobs, the memories remain. The Daintifyt Years seeks to honour those stories – through photographs, artefacts, and a free publication.

The Daintifyt Years exhibition will run until Saturday, February 28, 2026. Admission is free. Anyone wishing to attend the launch, should RSVP to [email protected]