Dinosaur fun for little ones at Maghera Walled Garden
Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the theme of this year’s event at the Maghera Walled Garden is ‘Roar Roar Dinosaur’. The free family fun day will offer lots of entertainment and activities for your little ones to enjoy from 12pm - 3pm.
Activities in the garden will include creating your own fossils, a baby dino petting zoo, movie making, Jurassic Park volcanic eruption, meet and greet with the 5M dinosaurs, arts and crafts, and much more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will also be food traders available to purchase from including barbecue food, coffee, sweet treats and ice cream.
Encouraging families to ‘Roar’ at the Walled Garden, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “Maghera Walled Garden really is a jewel in Mid Ulster’s crown.
"To have this breath-taking, tranquil and unique facility within our district is something to be extremely proud of. The fact that this beautiful space plays host to the incredibly popular annual Maghera summer free family fun event makes it even more special. So make sure to bring your little ones along to the event on Saturday, September 9 so they can ‘roar’ with delight.”
Free tickets must be pre-booked at www.midulstercouncil.org/roardinosaurto gain access to the activities taking place in the garden. Tickets permit one hour admission to the garden, 12pm-1pm, 1pm-2pm or 2pm-3pm.
Please complete the order form choosing your arrival time to register for one free ticket for every person attending, including children. All activities taking place on the green and on the lane do not require a ticket.