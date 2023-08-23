An afternoon of free family dinosaur fun has been lined up for Mid Ulster families on Saturday, September 9.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the theme of this year’s event at the Maghera Walled Garden is ‘Roar Roar Dinosaur’. The free family fun day will offer lots of entertainment and activities for your little ones to enjoy from 12pm - 3pm.

Activities in the garden will include creating your own fossils, a baby dino petting zoo, movie making, Jurassic Park volcanic eruption, meet and greet with the 5M dinosaurs, arts and crafts, and much more.

There will also be food traders available to purchase from including barbecue food, coffee, sweet treats and ice cream.

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Dominic Molloy gets to meet some of the dinosaurs that will make an appearance at Roar Roar Dinosaur in Maghera Walled Garden on September 9. Picture: Mid Ulster District Council

Encouraging families to ‘Roar’ at the Walled Garden, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “Maghera Walled Garden really is a jewel in Mid Ulster’s crown.

"To have this breath-taking, tranquil and unique facility within our district is something to be extremely proud of. The fact that this beautiful space plays host to the incredibly popular annual Maghera summer free family fun event makes it even more special. So make sure to bring your little ones along to the event on Saturday, September 9 so they can ‘roar’ with delight.”

Free tickets must be pre-booked at www.midulstercouncil.org/roardinosaurto gain access to the activities taking place in the garden. Tickets permit one hour admission to the garden, 12pm-1pm, 1pm-2pm or 2pm-3pm.