Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new online directory of Warm Welcome Spaces which are available to the public this winter.

It features libraries, community centres, church halls and sports clubs as well as Council-owned facilities including Ballymoney Town Hall, Sheskburn House in Ballycastle, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady and Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Residents can take part in activities like quizzes, bingo, and craft classes or drop-in for a cup of tea, browse the day’s newspapers and enjoy some company and conversation.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Council recently put out a call out asking for local organisations to let us know about their welcome spaces and activities.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart with a member of U3A Coleraine, as Council launches its new Warm Welcome Spaces directory.

“We were delighted with the response and we hope this new directory will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“I dropped in to Flowerfield Arts Centre and had a cup of tea with those taking part in an activity there, and it was great to see our Warm Welcome Spaces in action and hear directly about how beneficial they can be.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all of our local partners who have contacted us about their spaces and ‘warm welcome’ plans, and I would encourage everyone to take a look to see what is happening in your area.

“No one should be spending the winter period cold, or alone, when we have these fantastic spaces and opportunities available for the public’s enjoyment.”

The interactive map of Warm Welcome Spaces can be found here: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/warmwelcome

Anyone not able to access the online directory, please contact Council offices in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady, and a member of Council staff will provide information about venues and activities in your area.

Any community or voluntary organisation offering a warm, welcome space or activity, is asked to please get in touch so details can be added to the directory. For more information go to https://arcg.is/zfHr9

Council is working closely with partners in the community and voluntary sector to make sure that residents are aware of the range of support that is available to address the cost of living pressures.

