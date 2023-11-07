A mum who was left severely disabled following an accident is undertaking an incredible swimming fundraiser to benefit Riding for the Disabled Association Causeway Coast area.

Nicola with Tani the Wondermare. Credit RDA

Nicola Doran is swimming the length of the Ards Peninsula (around 100km) in distances at various locations. All the swims will be more than 10km in length.

Nicola said: “Seven years ago, I had a life-changing accident. Everything that I knew and had worked hard for was deleted in a matter of seconds, my identity! I was stripped of my career, my hobbies, and most importantly, the ability to be the best Mummy that I had always dreamed of being.

"I was housebound for two years, and I spiralled into a dark place during this period. My mother became my carer, she took over my role for my son, and RDA (Causeway Coast & Glens) stepped in and gave my beautiful horse, Tani the Wondermare, a new home. I was heartbroken, but so thankful.”

Nicola is undertaking her 100km swim challenge to raise funds for RDA Causeway where her lovely mare Tani lives and works supporting the RDA community with her therapeutic activities. Credit RDA

Nicola took up open swimming during Covid when a colleague suggested that she try ‘bobbing in the sea’ and she was hooked: “My health was deteriorating. I was scared, but when you're at rock bottom, you'll try everything.”

"Over the past two years, by fate, I've met inspirational people who have changed my frown upside down – Sharlene Brown-Urry gave me one-to-one swimming lessons to correct my dodgy left arm, as I have no kick and ice swimming legend Ger Kennedy, my coach/friend/mentor who could see that I had potential and has brought me into his incredibly supportive and caring swimming world.”

Nicola has clocked up the kilometres swimming at different events and just last week won the Swim Ireland Disability Swimmer of the Year Award 2023. She is continuing to raise funds for RDA Causeway Coast and currently her fundraising target of £2,000 is sitting at £1,660.

"Throughout my ongoing journey, I would like to raise awareness and funds for RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association), because seven years on, they are still taking care of Tani the Wondermare.

"I am forever grateful for all the unpaid volunteers that give up their time to help others with disabilities. This organisation is a charity and any donation will make a difference,” she added.