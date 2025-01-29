Disappointment at 'poorly attended' meeting of Causeway Coast & Glens Council Women's Working Group
At Tuesday’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting members were presented with the minutes from the most recent group meeting on January 20.
The group discussed initiatives for Women’s Day 2025, including a potential Mayoral reception with invited representatives from community groups on March 7.
The notes also highlighted that only three elected members attended the meeting, with four others unable to attend, and the meeting lasted only 20 minutes.
At Tuesday’s meeting DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan, who chaired both meetings, said she appreciated that meeting on a Monday afternoon may be an issue for members, as it is a “busy day”.
She added: “Maybe we need to look at that and consider a time that would suit better, [because] unfortunately it was poorly attended”.
“But for those that were there, there were good decisions made and it’s all there in the minutes”.
