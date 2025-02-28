There is disappointment that the organisers of the annual Ballymoney Spring Fair have taken a decision to ‘remove the vehicle element’ from the parade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers – Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and radio station FUSE FM – said on Thursday, February 27 that they had “collectively decided to remove the vehicle procession element from the parade” which will take place on Saturday, April 12.

Posting on social media, they continued: “This is to allow the organising committee to further develop the event and to showcase the new Public Realm works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, the decision has been taken to close High Street, Main Street, Church Street and a section of Linenhall Street. The closure of these streets would see it become a major event space, to enhance the Spring Fair, offering a unique carnival experience.”

Cars in the vehicle procession of Ballymoney Spring Fair in a previous parade. Credit NI World

There will be a static vintage vehicle display at the Paints and Components car park, the organisers added: “providing a dedicated space for enthusiasts to showcase classic cars, vintage tractors and motorbikes celebrating motoring heritage.”

Concluding, the statement said: “As the event organisers, safety of the public at any event is of the utmost importance.

“Whilst we understand some people may be disappointed with the decision to exclude vehicles, we are confident that the various additional activities included within the parade and the fair programme will be welcomed by the local community and businesses alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the comments posted on Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Facebook page were: “Such a shame you've removed the best part of the fair!”and “No more vehicle procession, just a static display. Anyone else disappointed?”

Another post said: “While I understand the concerns about public safety, I believe a well-managed procession, with appropriate safety measures in place, could have been a highlight of the event. The static display, while showcasing beautiful vehicles, simply doesn't offer the same level of excitement and engagement.”

Ballymoney Spring Fair is making a return to the town on April 11 and 12.

Organisers said: “This year’s action-packed event is set to be the best yet, with new venues in the town centre and an even bigger choice of have-a-go attractions on offer.”