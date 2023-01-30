Discover the joy of science as annual NI Science Festival returns to Mid Ulster

Celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in between as NI Science Festival (NISF) returns to Mid Ulster.

The annual celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) will return to venues across Northern Ireland for a jam-packed 11 days of discovery from Thursday 16 – Sunday 26 February.

As part of this year’s festival, Mid Ulster MEGA (Manufacturing, Engineering, Growth and Advancement) is providing a series of behind-the-scenes tours and insights into a variety of engineering processes and companies in the area, including Magherafelt-based Bloc Group (Wednesday February 15), materials processing machinery manufacturer Terex (Thursday February 16), packaging specialists Greiner Packaging (Thursday February 16), and bespoke joinery and fit out business Specialist Joinery (Friday February 17).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday February 23 discover Nature-friendly Linen Production at Mallon Farm. Sprawling across 50 acres in rural Co Tyrone, Mallon Farm harvests an ever-increasing diversity of crops which includes everything from flax (produced for fibre), oats and potatoes, to apples and pears. Indeed, having recently reintroduced flax to the land, Mallon Farm is now the first commercial producer of Irish-grown linen in 40 years.

Bespoke joinery and fit out business Specialist Joinery, Maghera.

This visit to the farm will give you the opportunity to learn all about the sustainable processing of the flax crops, including a tour of the traditional meadows, woodlands and mature hedgerows which make up the landscape.

In partnership with the Northern Ireland Museums Council, the festival will also present Climate Tour with Mark Lynas on Thursday February 23 at Springhill, Magherafelt, a panel discussion about the ongoing climate emergency featuring representatives from government, local authorities, universities and charities hosted by the awarding-winning author of Our Final Warning: Six Degrees of Climate Emergency.

Commenting on the return of the festival, its director, Sarah Jones, says: “This year’s NI Science Festival extends right across Northern Ireland to spread the joy of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to audiences.

"We aim to ignite interest in the world around us, to spark conversation and debate, and we hope this year’s programme will create new learning opportunities for festival goers old and new.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Materials processing machinery manufacturer Terex.

For up to date information visit nisciencefestival.com