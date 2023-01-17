Ten trees in the vicinity of Cookstown town centre are to be replaced later this month.

The trees were found to be in a very poor condition due to a combination of disease and drought.

Mid Ulster District Council Grounds Maintenance Department have contracted Sprout Plants to replace the trees.

The following are being removed and replaced - William Street - the tree in vicinity of McConnells and Style Boutique.

Cookstown town centre.

Works will take place on Sunday (January 22) between 8am-4pm, with a single lane closure in place to facilitate traffic.

Should there be remedial works required to paving this will be completed the Monday/Tuesday (January 23/24).

A representative from Mid Ulster Council has been in contact with business owners in the vicinity of the works to advise them of the work commencing.

At Fairhill Road in the town – nine trees which were installed as part of the Public Realm Scheme completed in 2017 will be replaced.

Works will take place on January 23-27- and the Council has issued correspondence to local businesses/residents/school in the vicinity of the works. No traffic management will be required.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson welcomed the move.

He said the trees have enhanced Cookstown town centre for many years and their replacement will be a good thing for the town’s overall appearance especially during the summer months.

Councillor Wilson expressed the hope that works will not cause too much inconvenience for businesses or residents.

