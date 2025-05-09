Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to dispose of the remains of Whiteabbey village clock.

The council’s Operations Committee, which met at Antrim Civic Centre, on Tuesday, has approved a recommendation for disposal of the salvaged clock parts.

A report to the committee explained the clock, which had been previously mounted on a gable wall of red brick townhouses, at Shore Road, was “severely damaged” during a storm in 2016.

“Following the incident, council collected and stored the remaining components, which included a wall bracket, a clock face and a small section of the clock housing. No mechanical parts were recovered,” the report said.

Clock at Whiteabbey Green. Pic: Google

“Council has recently received a renewed request from the Whiteabbey Residents’ Association to have the original salvaged parts donated to them, with a view to preserving or refurbishing the clock.

“Despite being advised of the clock’s condition and associated concerns including planning requirements and energy supply, the group remains interested in retaining the parts for heritage purposes,” the report stated.

Councillors were told that Abbeyville Residents’ Association (now Whiteabbey Residents’ Association) initially requested the salvaged clock parts in 2016 with the intention of refurbishment. However, the request was declined due to the condition of the parts, potential planning considerations and the decision to erect a new clock.

War Memorial

They were informed the council installed a new free-standing timepiece near the war memorial, opposite the original location, in 2017.

Speaking at the meeting, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked about the remaining parts. A director said the remains are a clock face and “some warped metal”.

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley said she has expressed concern previously as it is a “piece of our borough’s history”. She asked if it would be put on display.

She added: “I was a bit concerned because it was part of our history. Would other people be able to view it. I think there are some questions that need to be answered that I did ask the last time.”

The director said: “All that remains is a clock face and some warped pieces of metal. There have been some discussions with the group over previous years. It dates back to 2016. The group want to keep it for posterity.”

He went on to say a consultant recommended disposal of the parts that have “no value or use”.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE asked for clarification over disposal querying if it would be “scrapped or given to the community”. The director said it would be to scrap.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Eamonn McLaughlin asked if it could be “re-purposed” potentially as a replacement clock face for the clock at The Glen Inn in Glengormley, which he indicated, is “no longer working”.

He was advised the remains of the Whiteabbey clock are “well beyond repair in terms of trying to reinstate the mechanical element behind it”.

Macedon Independent Cllr Stafford Ward asked if there would be a replacement for the area. He was told a clock was established in the area following a storm in 2016 following the “sad demise” of the original clock.

Cllr Foster proposed accepting the recommendation for the disposal of the salvaged clock parts, seconded by Cllr Ward.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

