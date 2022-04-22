Disruption to services ‘likely’ in Larne and Carrick during Unite industrial action

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We expect this action to cause disruption to waste collection services, particularly in Carrickfergus. As a result, a bin lorry will be situated at Sullatober for residents to dispose of black bin waste.

“The planned opening of Sullatober Household Recycling Centre will be the week commencing May 9.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A bin lorry for household waste in black bags will be available at Sullatober Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm and at Glassillan Grove, Greenisland Tuesday and Thursday, between 9am and 4pm.

Larne Leisure Centre. (Pic by Google).

“With regards to leisure, there will be no swimming available at Larne Leisure Centre and school sessions will not be available at Ballymena’s Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

“As the weather continues to improve, we may see increased numbers of visitors to our coastal and park areas. Once again, we appeal to the public to responsibly manage any waste they may have, and consider taking any rubbish home for disposal, where appropriate.

“We do appreciate this will be a significant disruption to service.”