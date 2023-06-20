The District Commander of the PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, Superintendent Kellie McMillan has been given a KPM in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The superintendent was one of five Birthday Honours given to police officers in NI.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan has over 20 years’ service and is currently the District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon. She has held a number of posts during her career, including Area Commander for West Belfast, where she has shown dedication to enhancing local communities and building key stakeholder relationships.

In total there were three King’s Police Medals (KPM) one Member of the British Empire (MBE) and British Empire Medal (BEM) have been awarded.

The KPMs also went to Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones and Constable Valerie Robinson. The MBE goes to Detective Superintendent Ewan Anderson and the BEM goes to a retired staff member.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones has over 30 years’ service and is currently the Belfast Area Co-ordinator and the service lead for Business Crime. During his career he has held a number of positions including Area Co-ordinator for Derry City and Strabane and established many collaborative partnerships with a diverse range of organisations helping to build community confidence in policing.

Constable Valerie Robinson has been a police officer for 36 years. In her current role she been responsible for planning and provided a critical role in organising policing operations for some of the largest and most complex events which have taken place across Northern Ireland.

The Birthday Honours were announced on Friday evening.