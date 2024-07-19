The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series kicked off on Thursday, July 18, with some incredible dives from the Lord’s Prayer, located just beside the famous Dunluce Castle.
Round 1 saw seven-time champion Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) storm in to the lead while Mexican Jonathan Paredes landed out in front of the men’s field.
It’s all still to play for as the series heads to Ballycastle Harbour, with the action kicking off at 4pm on Friday and Saturday.
1. NEWS
Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 20.5 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024. Photo: Romina Amato
2. NEWS
Pierrick Schafer of Switzerland dives from the 25 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024. Photo: Romina Amato
3. NEWS
Ginni van Katwijk of the Netherlands dives from the 20.5 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024. Photo: Romina Amato
4. NEWS
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 25 metre cliff during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Dunluce Castle, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 18, 2024. Photo: Romina Amato
