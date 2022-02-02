‘Diverse, welcoming and forward thinking’ Whitehead celebrated as mural unveiled

Acclaimed artist Dee Craig created the piece in consultation with the community as part of the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council ‘Our Story in the Making’ art project, which was funded by the Northern Ireland Office.

Located at the entrance to the Diamond Jubilee Wood, the mural also depicts Berkley Deane Wise, the engineer responsible for the promenade, as well as Blackhead Path and The Gobbins Path.

The steam train which dominates the piece is also a nod to the Whitehead of modern times, which is home to the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland Museum.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, with guests at the unveiling of the artwork in Whitehead.

Speaking as the unveiling of the artwork, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “There is the colourful row of houses at the seafront, and a signboard of local names reminding us that Whitehead is ‘the town with no streets’.

“There are also trees which will never lose their leaves, and will remind us of the Diamond Jubilee Wood, the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland.

“No mural of Whitehead would be complete without Blackhead Lighthouse, which has been a sentinel for shipping since 1902, and in the sky above it is a spitfire, reminding us of a wartime connection and two Battle of Britain pilots from the town, Flight Sergeant John McAdam and Squadron Leader Noel Corry DFC.”

The motto on the mural was chosen in consultation with members of the community in respect of what message they would like to send out about the area.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, addressing members of the community about the mural depicting the history and heritage of Whitehead.

The Mayor explained: “It states that Whitehead is ‘Diverse, welcoming and forward thinking’. All of those are great attributes to hold to, and hopefully that motto in itself will be an inspiration to those who pass by on a daily basis.”