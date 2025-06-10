Diversions in place on Ballymoney road following collision

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Following a road traffic collision, motorists are advised to expect delays at the Bann Road in Ballymoney. CREDIT NI WORLD
Diversions are in place on a Ballymoney road following a collision, the PSNI have said.

In a statement released on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 10, the PSNI said: “Following a road traffic collision, motorists are advised to expect delays at the Bann Road in Ballymoney on Tuesday 10th June.

"Diversions are in place.”

More details as they emerge.

