Diversions in place on Ballymoney road following collision
Diversions are in place on a Ballymoney road following a collision, the PSNI have said.
In a statement released on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 10, the PSNI said: “Following a road traffic collision, motorists are advised to expect delays at the Bann Road in Ballymoney on Tuesday 10th June.
"Diversions are in place.”
More details as they emerge.
