Mike Callan, who has been on the DJ circuit for two decades, will be going live on YouTube and Mix cloud this Friday.

After two years of Lockdown and COVID-19, Mike is hoping you will tune in and turn it up all in aid of a worthy charity.

Mike (42) said: “This year I’m raising money for Macmillan Cancer support.

Portadown man Mike Callan who will be doing a live stream DJ set for 36 hours live on YouTube and Mix cloud starting at 10am on Friday the 25th and finishing at 10pm Saturday the 26th February in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I will be doing a live stream DJ set for 36 hours live on YouTube and Mix cloud starting at 10am on Friday the 25th and finishing at 10pm Saturday the 26th,” said Mike who has played in Ibiza, Ayia Napa, New York and Miami and closer to home Belfast and Dublin.

“On Saturday my wife Sarah will also be hosting a coffee afternoon to help raise funds. Last year I did a 24-hour live stream in aid of PIPS and raised £1800.

“I decided on Macmillan this year as I personally have had their support in the past when I was diagnosed with cancer back in 2004.

“Last year’s fundraiser was such a success I wanted to do it again but make it different by going for longer and having a local coffee van at my house on the Saturday.