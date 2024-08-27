Do you 'dare to bare' for the Great British Skinny Dip at Portstewart Strand?
Have you ever wanted the chance to experience the freedom of swimming without trunks or bikinis at Portstewart Strand? Here’s your chance on Sunday, September 1.
Hosted by British Naturism Northern Ireland, this event is in aid of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to celebrate the charity's 200th anniversary as well as the 60th anniversary of British Naturism.
The organisers said: “Why not make a day of it by bringing a picnic to the beach and enjoying other beach games and activities?
"To join Northern Ireland’s fourth annual Great British Skinny Dip, please come along to the far end of the Strand (Posts 10-11) at 11am on Sunday 1 September 2024.
"Sections 8 and 9 of the beach will be cordoned off exclusively for this event and its participants’ privacy from 11am until 3pm. Lifeguards will be also on duty on the day.”