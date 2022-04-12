Loading...

Do you have ‘Wool Power’?

Age NI is asking the knitters of Ballymoney and Coleraine to use their wool power and get their knitting needles clacking to support older people here through the Innocent Big Knit campaign.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:40 am

The campaign, which Innocent drinks runs in partnership with Age NI and Age UK, needs woolly warriors to craft some little hats to sit on Innocent smoothie bottles and get them to Age NI by June 30.

The be-hatted smoothies will go on sale in the Autumn and for every bottle sold, 25p will go to Age NI. The funds raised from the Big Knit will be used to provide support to the older people in Northern Ireland who need it the most.

Don’t forget the closing date to post in the little hats to Age NI is June 30.

All the information is on Age NI’s website: www.ageni.org/bigknit or if you need further details, email [email protected]

Red Squirrel Volunteer of the Year
