Do you have ‘Wool Power’?

The campaign, which Innocent drinks runs in partnership with Age NI and Age UK, needs woolly warriors to craft some little hats to sit on Innocent smoothie bottles and get them to Age NI by June 30.
The be-hatted smoothies will go on sale in the Autumn and for every bottle sold, 25p will go to Age NI. The funds raised from the Big Knit will be used to provide support to the older people in Northern Ireland who need it the most.
Don’t forget the closing date to post in the little hats to Age NI is June 30.
All the information is on Age NI’s website: www.ageni.org/bigknit or if you need further details, email [email protected]