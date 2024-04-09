Do you know the Good Samaritan gents (and dog) who came to the aid of a woman in Portrush?

Two mystery Good Samaritans (and their dog!) have been thanked on a social media forum for coming to the aid of a woman who took a nasty fall recently in Portrush.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on the Portmagic Facebook page, Valerie Reilly wrote: “On Saturday morning 30 March I had a bad fall near the RNLI station. It was quickly clear that I had sustained an injury to my right arm.

"Two gentlemen (and a dog) came to my assistance. They phoned an ambulance and kept me company until the ambulance arrived. One of them put his coat around my shoulders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had broken my humerus bone and later had an operation to insert a plate. I did not get their names but I would really like to thank them. Their assistance was greatly appreciated.”

More than 60 people shared the post in the hope of crediting the men for their good deed.

Well done, gentlemen, for showing that there are still good people out there!

Related topics:PortrushRNLIFacebook