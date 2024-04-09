Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posting on the Portmagic Facebook page, Valerie Reilly wrote: “On Saturday morning 30 March I had a bad fall near the RNLI station. It was quickly clear that I had sustained an injury to my right arm.

"Two gentlemen (and a dog) came to my assistance. They phoned an ambulance and kept me company until the ambulance arrived. One of them put his coat around my shoulders.

“I had broken my humerus bone and later had an operation to insert a plate. I did not get their names but I would really like to thank them. Their assistance was greatly appreciated.”

More than 60 people shared the post in the hope of crediting the men for their good deed.