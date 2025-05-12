Guests enjoyed an afternoon of music, food and crafts, along with a specially created VE Day 80 cake.
The cake was cut by Annie Hill, who celebrated her 100th birthday last year; John Blair, who celebrated his 96th birthday last week, and Junior Carmichael and Eden McCallion from Doagh Primary School.
1. VE Day 80th anniversary
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall. Photo: Michael Stewart
