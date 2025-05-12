Doagh residents celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day at Torrens Memorial Hall

By Helena McManus
Published 12th May 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 15:44 BST
Doagh residents celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a special tea party in Torrens Memorial Hall, hosted by Doagh Village Community Association.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of music, food and crafts, along with a specially created VE Day 80 cake.

The cake was cut by Annie Hill, who celebrated her 100th birthday last year; John Blair, who celebrated his 96th birthday last week, and Junior Carmichael and Eden McCallion from Doagh Primary School.

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall.

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall. Photo: Michael Stewart

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall. Photo: Michael Stewart

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall. Photo: Michael Stewart

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Torrens Hall. Photo: Michael Stewart

