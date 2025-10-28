The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed it is to carry out a further traffic assessment in the Station Road area of Doagh.

It follows the launch of a community petition calling for the provision of a pedestrian crossing on the route close to the EuroSpar, local bus stops, and nearby facilities.

The petition, which has 100 supporters to date, is in response to ongoing concerns from residents about road safety in the area. It highlights the following:

Safety concerns for vulnerable road users due to the absence of a safe crossing point;

High pedestrian activity linked to nearby schools, a play park, shops, and public transport stops;

Increased traffic volumes, particularly during peak hours, making crossing difficult and dangerous;

The community benefits of promoting walking, accessibility, and safer routes for all.

General view of Station Road, Doagh. Image: Google

Residents are urging the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to carry out a safety assessment, install a pedestrian crossing, and consider additional safety measures such as signage, flashing lights, or traffic calming features.

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair said: “I have been contacted by a number of residents in Doagh who are deeply concerned about road safety on Station Road. There is a clear need for a pedestrian crossing at this location to protect local people and prevent potential accidents.

"With schools, shops, and bus stops nearby, the volume of both traffic and pedestrians is high throughout the day. The Department for Infrastructure must act urgently to assess this area and take the necessary steps to improve safety.

"This petition will demonstrate the strength of local feeling and I am pleased to support residents in calling for practical action that will make Doagh a safer and more accessible place for everyone.”

In response to the concerns, a DfI spokesperson said: “As the filling station/shop have been redeveloped since the last assessment, the Department has offered to carry out a further traffic assessment in the area.”