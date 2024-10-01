Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dobbies has confirmed that its store in Lisburn is unaffected by a restructuring plan which has earmarked its flagship Antrim site for closure.

When it opened in October 2023, the 110,000 sq ft store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim was heralded as the UK-wide garden centre retailer’s largest ever store.

It was reported by the Retail Gazette on Monday that 17 Dobbies stores across the UK are to close under a restructuring plan.

The garden centre giants has since confirmed to Northern Ireland World that the purpose-built Antrim store was included in the restructuring and is expected to close within just a few months.

The Dobbies store in Lisburn. Picture: Google

“We are implementing a restructuring plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies,” the spokesperson for Dobbies said.

"We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Antrim store. Subject to the restructuring plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Dobbies store at Saintfield Road in Lisburn is unaffected by the restructuring plan and will continue to trade as usual.

Last December, the arrival of Dobbies at The Junction was reported to have had an ‘unprecedented’ increase in sales and the number of people visiting the retail and leisure park.

Landlord figures revealed that in its first six weeks of Dobbies’ trading, The Junction – owned by Lotus Property – saw footfall increase by 116 per cent and sales volumes increase by 67 per cent, as reported by its existing tenants which include Nike, Mountain Warehouse, Next, Sketchers and Trespass.

Dobbies also reported a brilliant start to trading in this, its second store in Northern Ireland and its first within a retail park setting, beating sales targets by 60 per cent, meeting the first monthly target within a 20-day period.

The store, one of the largest employers within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough area, created 120 full and part time jobs.