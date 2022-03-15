Dodds welcomes passage of Autism Bill in Assembly

Mrs Dodds congratulated her party colleague Pam Cameron MLA on securing the passage of the Bill and said it would have a transformative impact.
“I am absolutely delighted that the Autism Bill has passed its Final Stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
“This is a wonderful piece of legislation that will strengthen and enhance provisions for our autistic community in Northern Ireland.
“It builds upon previous legislation, to ensure that adults and children with autism, get the right services, at the right time, throughout their life.”
Mrs Dodds concluded: “I wish to commend my party colleague Pam Cameron MLA for guiding this Bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly and I was delighted to support its passage.
“I know that this new law will have a transformative impact for people right across Upper Bann.”