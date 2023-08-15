Register
Dog missing near Limavady found safe and well

Joy, a two-years-old Border Collie, who went missing six days ago at Binevenagh Mountain, near Limavady, has been located safe and well.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST
Relieved owners Rachael and Chris with their beloved dog Joy, who was missing for six days.Relieved owners Rachael and Chris with their beloved dog Joy, who was missing for six days.
Joy and her family are on holiday in the north from England and were visiting to the popular viewing platform near Binevenagh Lake when Joy went missing. She slipped her collar when coming out of the van and vanished.

Joy’s owners, Chris and Rachael, supported by the people of the north, started an extensive social media campaign to search for the dog and support from mountain rescue teams with drones, speakers and bike. Chris was on a bike when he spotted Joy on Monday in a nearby forest but she ran away due to the noise of the bike. Thankfully, Joy was found within half an hour.

Chris and Rachael say they will never know what Joy did for those six days but they are ‘forever grateful’ for everyone’s help and support in getting her back.

