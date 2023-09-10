Register
Dog owner is urged to claim back pet currently in Lurgan police custody

Police in Lurgan are urging the owner of a handsome black dog found in the town to come forward and claim him.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
A PSNI spokesperson described the dog found wandering along North Street as a “male labrador-type”. He has no collar and isn't microchipped.

"If you know who owns this dog or you are the owner please make contact with us by ringing 101 and quote reference 564 10/09/23.

"Proof of ownership will be needed,” said the police spokesperson.

