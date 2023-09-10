Dog owner is urged to claim back pet currently in Lurgan police custody
Police in Lurgan are urging the owner of a handsome black dog found in the town to come forward and claim him.
A PSNI spokesperson described the dog found wandering along North Street as a “male labrador-type”. He has no collar and isn't microchipped.
"If you know who owns this dog or you are the owner please make contact with us by ringing 101 and quote reference 564 10/09/23.
"Proof of ownership will be needed,” said the police spokesperson.