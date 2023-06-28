Dog owners urged to clean up after their pets and keep Mid Ulster tidy

Mid Ulster District Council has launched a new campaign to remind dog owners to Bag It, Bin It this summer.

The campaign acts as a timely reminder as we enter the summer holiday period when many people will be out and about walking their dog on public roads, footpaths and parks throughout the district.

Anyone who doesn’t pick up after their dog could face a £50 fine.

Speaking about the new campaign, Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said: “We all have a responsibility to keep our district beautiful. We are very fortunate to live in such a rural, picturesque place so we all must play our part to keep it that way.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is reminding dog owners to Bag It, Bin It this summer. Also pictured is Lisa Marsh, Enforcement Officer. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council