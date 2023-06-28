Dog owners urged to clean up after their pets and keep Mid Ulster tidy

The campaign acts as a timely reminder as we enter the summer holiday period when many people will be out and about walking their dog on public roads, footpaths and parks throughout the district.
Anyone who doesn’t pick up after their dog could face a £50 fine.
Speaking about the new campaign, Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said: “We all have a responsibility to keep our district beautiful. We are very fortunate to live in such a rural, picturesque place so we all must play our part to keep it that way.
"There is no excuse for owners who do not pick up after their dogs. We all know the mess and inconvenience caused by dog poo left on our roads, footpaths and parks. Added to that are the health risks, particularly to children.”