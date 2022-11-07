The Committee said: “This is just a friendly note to all the dog walkers who use the Showgrounds and make them aware of a few rules. Firstly there are sheep grazing the grounds at present and it would be appreciated if you can keep your dogs on a lead at all times regardless of livestock being present or not.

"Secondly we would appreciate it that you pick up your dog foul and take it home with you and DO NOT leave it hanging on a gate for someone else to pick up.”

The Committee also reminded the public that the Showgrounds are privately owned and that the North Antrim Agriculture Association kindly allow the general public to use the grounds.

Ballymoney Showgrounds