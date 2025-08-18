With the warm weather set to stay, three local councils have issued warnings about leaving dogs in cars in hot temperatures.

Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Councils have issued information, with the warning: “Leaving a dog in a hot car can kill them. Leaving a window open isn't enough!”

The information, contained in this link, offers advice on spotting the signs of heat stroke, tips on keeping your dog cool and important advice on temperatures inside warm cars.

"It can get unbearably hot in the car on a sunny day, even when it might not seem that warm,” says the document.

Three local councils have issued advice to pet owners about the danger of leaving dogs in hot cars. Credit CCGBC

"When it is 22°C (72°F) outside the temperature inside the car can soar to 47°C (117°F) within 1 hour. Dogs pant to keep themselves cool, which also raises the temperature in the car.

"In a hot stuffy car leaving a window open or a sunshield on your windscreen won’t keep your car cool enough. If you want to take your dog with you on a car journey, check that your destination is dog friendly.

"You won’t be able to leave your dog in the car and you don’t want your day out to be ruined!

"Dogs die in hot cars.

"Under the Animal Welfare Act, you have a legal duty to care for your animals and if you put them at risk, you will face prosecution. You would also have to live with the fact that your thoughtless action resulted in terrible suffering for your pet.”

