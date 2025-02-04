Dogs Trust Ballymena has reopened after a major two-phase redevelopment programme that includes newly designed kennels, a puppy unit, new exercise areas and other upgraded facilities.

The rebuild has transformed the 55-year-old facilities into a world-class centre, incorporating the latest advances in kennel design and dog welfare.

The team and canine residents at Dogs Trust Ballymena joined guests at the end of January as the renovated centre was officially reopened by Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, along with BBC presenter and journalist Holly Hamilton.

Over 10,000 dogs have been rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed at Dogs Trust Ballymena rehoming centre since it first opened its doors in 1970, with 335 dogs rehomed in Northern Ireland last year alone.

Ribbon cutting at Dogs Trust Ballymena with Owen Sharp, Holly Hamilton, staff, and dog Belle. Photo: Dogs Trust

However, Dogs Trust has made significant advances in the design of rehoming centres since the 1970s, so whilst the Dogs Trust Ballymena facilities were functional, they became less suitable for the dogs now coming into the charity's care, with some having behavioural problems and anxieties.

Thanks to the major two-phase redevelopment project, which began in January 2022 and was completed in July 2024, the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena will now be able to have an even greater impact on the lives of rescue dogs in the Northern Ireland.

The centre now boasts 41 newly designed kennels, all with underfloor heating. The kennels include 20 intake kennels, 14 rehoming ‘on-view’ kennels and three kennels dedicated for dogs that require extra training and behavioural support.

There is also a puppy unit with four whelping kennels for pregnant mums and their puppies, all with their own individual mini gardens. Alongside this are over 20 individual off-lead compound areas with a variety of surfaces and equipment, ideal for improved exercise and enrichment.

The redevelopment also includes two large off lead fields for exercise and playtime; a new stand-alone vet consult room, with upgraded facilities and space, and an upgraded reception area, staff room and offices.

From an environmental standpoint, the redesign has the addition of solar panels on the centre’s roof and air source heat pumps, which are highly sustainable and dramatically reduce the charity’s carbon ‘paw’ print.

Speaking at the re-opening event Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust Chief Executive, said: “The expansion and redevelopment of Dogs Trust Ballymena will be invaluable in allowing us to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more dogs in Northern Ireland, particularly dogs with behavioural issues, which is the number one reason dogs come into our care.

“We have already witnessed the difference the new kennel design, specialist puppy unit, and off-lead exercise areas are making to the lives of our dogs.

"It has been fantastic today to officially reopen the rehoming centre while saying thank you to all our dedicated staff and supporters who have made this day possible.”

Meanwhile, 15 dogs are currently awaiting adoption at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road.

They include Olly, Molly, and Zebedee who are known as “underdogs” – dogs that have been in the charity’s care for six months or longer.