Dogs Trust holding Dog Training Classes

If so, Rehoming & Dog Rescue Charity Dogs Trust may be able to help as their Dog School is holding Dog Training Classes at local venues.

These coach led classes are open to dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds and ages and are being held at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre (BT43 5PN) – Monday evenings and Tuesday mornings, the Dr John McKelvey Community Centre, Cullybackey (BT42 1NQ) – Thursday evenings and Rathmore Young Farmers Hall, Antrim (BT41 2QR) – Saturday mornings.

The four-week course (priced £65) covers all basic training including loose lead walking, recall and not jumping up.

You also get a homework booklet and access to an online training hub for life.