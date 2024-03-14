Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross Mo is a handsome one-year-old boy who is sociable and friendly with both people and dogs. On one of his recent daily walks, a rainbow appeared which has more meaning to the Irish than just finding a pot of gold.

In Celtic culture the rainbow signifies hopes and goals, so staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena are hoping it’s a good omen for a bright future ahead for Magic Mo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre said: “Our dogs are spoiled every day but especially so on St Patrick’s Day when they enjoy the craic with their canine carers and peaceful walks in the beautiful Northern Ireland countryside.

Mo pictured under what he hopes will be his lucky rainbow. Credit Dogs Trust

"Shamrocks and rainbows are part of the celebrations, so we were delighted when Mo was photographed posing perfectly at the end of the rainbow. We think he is a million times better than any pot of gold.

“Mo is a super friendly, energetic young lad with a comical character. He is smart, loves learning new things and, also has a love of food which are the perfect combination for training.

"Mo has made great progress with his training while he has been in our care and shows lots of enthusiasm to learn. He is an all-round lovely boy who is loyal, fun and has so much love to offer. We can’t wait for the day when Mo meets his special someone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mo is looking for an adult only home. He has previously lived with cats so may be able to share his home with felines and with a dog pending successful meets. Adopters should be prepared to travel to the Rehoming Centre several times to meet with Magic Mo to build a bond before taking him home.

If you think Mo is the dog you have been waiting for, apply online: www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena