Dogs Trust tips on how to show your pet some puppy love on Valentine's Day

On a day when love is in the air, pet owners across Northern Ireland will want to show their furry friends how much they are adored.
But while we may want to show our love through big bear-hugs and kisses on the nose, these acts may actually be causing our doggy companions more stress than joy.
Maria Murray, Deputy Director of Community Education and Engagement at Dogs Trust, said: “As a nation of dog lovers, it’s only natural that we want to show our dogs just how much we love them. But it’s important to remember that some of the ways we show love to our human friends are not suitable for our canine companions.
"There are some really simple and effective ways of showing love to your dog, from taking them on walks and playing games with them through to spending time training them and teaching new tricks. By following our tips and advice, you can show your dog just how much they mean to you in a positive, dog-friendly way.
The team at Dogs Trust’s Dogs School, which runs classes across Northern Ireland, has shared their top tips for showing your dog just how much you care.
1. Puppy love on Valentine's Day
Mr Blue Sky, one of the dogs currently being cared for by Dogs Trust, enjoying a Valentine’s meal thanks to Lily’s Kitchen.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Show dog friendly love
Show your four-legged friend affection in ways that are dog friendly and suitable for what your individual dog enjoys. This might be a gentle fuss in their favourite spot or simply just spending some time with your dog.
Photo: unsplash
3. Give appropriate affection
Although you may want to give your dog a big hug to show how much you love them, sadly dogs don’t share our love of hugs. In fact, to your dog, a hug can feel like they are being trapped and cause them to become uncomfortable or fearful. It’s particularly important to teach children the right way to show affection to your dog.
Photo: unsplash
4. Keep treats and meals safe and healthy
You may want to treat your dog to a special Valentine’s meal but it’s essential you remember that some “human foods” are toxic for dogs. As well as chocolates they should definitely not eat grapes, raisins, sultanas or foods containing them. Also, nuts such as Macadamia nuts along with onion, leek, garlic, and avocado are toxic for dogs as is Xylitol (aka E967 – an artificial sweetener in some sugar- free foods). Rich fatty foods and fat trimmings can also cause serious upset stomachs and cooked bones can be dangerous. Alcohol is incredibly toxic to dogs and can cause organ failure and even death. If you are worried your dog has consumed something toxic, contact your vet immediately
Photo: unsplash