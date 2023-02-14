Dogs Trust tips on how to show your pet some puppy love on Valentine's Day

4 . Keep treats and meals safe and healthy

You may want to treat your dog to a special Valentine’s meal but it’s essential you remember that some “human foods” are toxic for dogs. As well as chocolates they should definitely not eat grapes, raisins, sultanas or foods containing them. Also, nuts such as Macadamia nuts along with onion, leek, garlic, and avocado are toxic for dogs as is Xylitol (aka E967 – an artificial sweetener in some sugar- free foods). Rich fatty foods and fat trimmings can also cause serious upset stomachs and cooked bones can be dangerous. Alcohol is incredibly toxic to dogs and can cause organ failure and even death. If you are worried your dog has consumed something toxic, contact your vet immediately

Photo: unsplash