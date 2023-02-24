Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) launched its domestic abuse awareness raising campaign, ‘Domestic Abuse – It is Never OK’ on February 27 in a bid to highlight that anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse.

The hard-hitting campaign, which runs until March 26, is aimed at showing that anyone can be a victim regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, background or religion.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Domestic abuse shouldn’t be accepted at any level, it knows no boundaries. Anyone can fall victim to domestic abuse and as a society we need to join together to convey a clear message that there are no circumstances where this is acceptable.

"I’d urge all victims to come forward and seek the help and support they need and deserve. Through this campaign we want to send a clear message - ‘It is never OK.’

lare Corkey (Men’s Advisory Project), Rhonda Lusty (Men’s Advisory Project), Ald Stephen Ross, Frances McCausland (Nexus), Cllr Michael Goodman, Arlene Creighton (Women’s Aid ABCLN), Cllr Leah Smyth and Jan Winton (Nexus).

“I feel strongly about the need to raise awareness on the subject of domestic abuse and to convey that it has no place in society today or ever.”

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth added: “I welcome this campaign, particularly in relation to the message that anyone can be a victim, male or female.”

Rhonda Lusty from Men’s Advisory Project NI (MAP NI) stated: “Domestic abuse is the largest crime dealt with by the PSNI. One in six men will have faced domestic abuse at some point. Indeed 32 per cent of domestic abuse crimes, known to the PSNI last year, happened to men.

"Sadly each year men and boys will lose their lives to domestic abuse.

"Men remain largely unacknowledged victims, their pain and experiences often going unseen. We and the borough want you all to know that help is available to you. MAP are grateful for the impactful support and understanding provided by the PCSP.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Communication and Engagement Manager, Arlene Creighton explained: “One in four women will be affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime.

"PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes. For every incident we know the impact on women and children can be devastating.

" Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. We believe no-one should have to live in fear or threat from abuse.”

Jan Winton, Early Intervention and Prevention Manager at Nexus said: “Nexus hosts the Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline on behalf of the Department of Communities, Justice and Health.

"It’s important everyone knows that abusive relationships don’t just happen in domestic settings and can take different forms which are not always physical. Coercive controlling behaviour, such as isolation and humiliation is at the core of domestic abuse and is now a crime in Northern Ireland. Abusive relationships can also happen to anyone regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, Cllr Michael Goodman added: “The dedication of the organisations who work in this challenging area on a daily basis, the value of their knowledge and resilience cannot be underestimated.