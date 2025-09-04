Victims of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland are advised they can take steps to opt out of a test of the Emergency Alerts system this weekend.

The advice comes from Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long ahead with the UK Government testing the system around 3pm on Sunday (September 7).

The Emergency Alerts system is used to warn if there is a danger to life nearby, including extreme weather. It allows vital information and advice to be sent to people rapidly in an emergency.

During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly 10 seconds, even if they are set to silent. A message will also appear on phone screens, making it clear the alert is only a test.

The test will be sent to all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets across the UK. However, the Department of Justice advises if you need to turn off these alerts (including the test), visit gov.uk/alerts/opting-out for step-by-step instructions.

Minister Long said: “Testing the Emergency Alerts system is an important preparation to ensure it is functioning as it should. However, I am aware there are people living under the shadow of domestic violence who own a second phone which their abuser does not know about.

“We know that some perpetrators don’t allow their victims to have a phone, or they monitor and control its use as a way to isolate them from family, friends or any kind of support network.

“In these situations, a second secret phone can be an important form of communication; it may even be the only lifeline they have in an emergency.

“The test of the Emergency Alerts system may therefore pose a risk, not only because an abuser could discover the second phone, but also because they could use this as a reason to escalate abuse.”