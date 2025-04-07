Dominic Flynn. Pictures: released by PSNI

Police are seeking help from the public in locating Dominic Flynn, who has been reported missing from Lurgan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they are growing concerned for Dominic’s welfare.

He was last seen in Lurgan town centre area after leaving his home at approximately 8am on Sunday, April 6.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts or who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 396 06/04/25.