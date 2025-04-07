Dominic Flynn: PSNI urge anyone who has seen missing person, last seen in Lurgan town centre, to come forward
Police are seeking help from the public in locating Dominic Flynn, who has been reported missing from Lurgan.
Officers say they are growing concerned for Dominic’s welfare.
He was last seen in Lurgan town centre area after leaving his home at approximately 8am on Sunday, April 6.
Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts or who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 396 06/04/25.
