Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Dominic McSorley: police launch appeal to locate 'high risk' missing person

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a ‘high risk’ missing person.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 19:32 BST
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 'high risk' missing person Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNIArmagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 'high risk' missing person Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNI
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 'high risk' missing person Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNI

Dominic McSorley, who is 30 years old, was last saw just after 3pm on Monday on Main Street, Blackwatertown.

He is described as being approximately 6' tall, of medium build and wearing an all-grey tracksuit.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone seeing Dominic or has information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1091 of 21/08/13 or 999 in an emergency.”

Related topics:PoliceArmaghBanbridgeCraigavonPSNI