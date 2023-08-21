Dominic McSorley: police launch appeal to locate 'high risk' missing person
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a ‘high risk’ missing person.
Dominic McSorley, who is 30 years old, was last saw just after 3pm on Monday on Main Street, Blackwatertown.
He is described as being approximately 6' tall, of medium build and wearing an all-grey tracksuit.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone seeing Dominic or has information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1091 of 21/08/13 or 999 in an emergency.”