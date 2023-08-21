Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a ‘high risk’ missing person.

Dominic McSorley, who is 30 years old, was last saw just after 3pm on Monday on Main Street, Blackwatertown.

He is described as being approximately 6' tall, of medium build and wearing an all-grey tracksuit.