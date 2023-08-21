Register
Dominic McSorley: police update on 'high risk' missing person

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have confirmed a ‘high risk’ missing person has been located.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 07:51 BST
Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNIDominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNI
Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNI

Dominic McSorley, who is 30 years old, had been reported missing on Monday night ater being last seen in the afternoon on Main Street, Blackwatertown.

The public were urged to contact police if they had any information regarding his whereabouts.

Police have now confirmed that Dominic has been located safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone that helped,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

