Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have confirmed a ‘high risk’ missing person has been located.

Dominic McSorley. Picture: released by PSNI

Dominic McSorley, who is 30 years old, had been reported missing on Monday night ater being last seen in the afternoon on Main Street, Blackwatertown.

The public were urged to contact police if they had any information regarding his whereabouts.

Police have now confirmed that Dominic has been located safe and well.