Donaghcloney: Traffic arrangements as Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band expects good turnout at annual parade
With thousands of people from across Co Armagh and further afield expected to descend on the village, the parade organisers have issued advice to those taking part and spectating.
The host band will parade from the Royal British Legion at 7pm, parading to the Orange memorial arch for an Act of Remembrance in partnership with Donaghcloney Linen Green Association. A wreath-laying will take place before the band completes the remainder of the feeder parade route.
Visiting bands are asked to assemble at the junction of the B9 / Blackskull Road for 8pm. Those travelling elsewhere afterwards are asked to be early and join the queue. All other bands are requested to help the marshalls by forming up later if possible.
The route for buses is only via the A26 to B9 Moygannon Road, (past the Presbyterian Church) to the start of parade route. Bus drivers are asked to not use any other approach to the village. Buses for onward travelling bands will be permitted to follow their band / move to the finish point once the parade has moved past the Monree junction on the feeder route.
Traffic will be restricted through the village while the parade is taking place. Band members using cars to attend are asked to only use the bus route, once the parade commences to reach the starting point.
The parade organisers say parking will be extremely limited along the parade route.
"Free car parking at your own risk is available at the and (both accessible via Lisnasure Road) and at the (opposite the RBL at the finish). Follow the blue car parking signs,” a spokesperson for Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band said.
"Please come early to avoid traffic restrictions. We would ask you to be mindful of local residents and emergency vehicle access, and not to park / block entrances to driveways, or double park on roads, particularly the Blackskull Road near the parade start.”
Visitors have also been asked not to drop litter in the village.
"The street clear up will be carried out by band members. Bin bags will be placed throughout the route so please make use of those. Avoid throwing rubbish on the street. Please respect the village as much as we do,” the Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band spokesperson added.
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part.
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William
- Loyal Sons of Benagh
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Corbet Accordion Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Crossgar Young Defenders
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Annalong Single Star Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Quilly True Blues Flute Band
- Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Inch Flute Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster,Star of David Accordion Band
- Star of the North Dollingstown
- Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick
- Kilmore Flutes & Drums
- Star of Down [Maghera]
- Gilford Young Conquerors
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues
- Drumbanagher Accordion Band