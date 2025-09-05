Organisers of Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band’s annual parade tonight (Friday) in Donaghcloney have encouraged anyone planning to attend the event to arrive early.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thousands of people from across Co Armagh and further afield expected to descend on the village, the parade organisers have issued advice to those taking part and spectating.

The host band will parade from the Royal British Legion at 7pm, parading to the Orange memorial arch for an Act of Remembrance in partnership with Donaghcloney Linen Green Association. A wreath-laying will take place before the band completes the remainder of the feeder parade route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting bands are asked to assemble at the junction of the B9 / Blackskull Road for 8pm. Those travelling elsewhere afterwards are asked to be early and join the queue. All other bands are requested to help the marshalls by forming up later if possible.

A good turnout is expected at a band parade in Donaghcloney on Friday, September 5. Picture: Tony Hendron

The route for buses is only via the A26 to B9 Moygannon Road, (past the Presbyterian Church) to the start of parade route. Bus drivers are asked to not use any other approach to the village. Buses for onward travelling bands will be permitted to follow their band / move to the finish point once the parade has moved past the Monree junction on the feeder route.

Traffic will be restricted through the village while the parade is taking place. Band members using cars to attend are asked to only use the bus route, once the parade commences to reach the starting point.

The parade organisers say parking will be extremely limited along the parade route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Free car parking at your own risk is available at the and (both accessible via Lisnasure Road) and at the (opposite the RBL at the finish). Follow the blue car parking signs,” a spokesperson for Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band said.

"Please come early to avoid traffic restrictions. We would ask you to be mindful of local residents and emergency vehicle access, and not to park / block entrances to driveways, or double park on roads, particularly the Blackskull Road near the parade start.”

Visitors have also been asked not to drop litter in the village.

"The street clear up will be carried out by band members. Bin bags will be placed throughout the route so please make use of those. Avoid throwing rubbish on the street. Please respect the village as much as we do,” the Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part.

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Cormeen Rising Sons of William

Loyal Sons of Benagh

Skeogh Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Corbet Accordion Band

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band

Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band

Crossgar Young Defenders

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band

Annalong Single Star Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Kinallen Flute Band

Quilly True Blues Flute Band

Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band

William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band

Inch Flute Band

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster,Star of David Accordion Band

Star of the North Dollingstown

Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick

Kilmore Flutes & Drums

Star of Down [Maghera]

Gilford Young Conquerors

Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band

Armagh True Blues

Drumbanagher Accordion Band