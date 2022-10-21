Donaghmore is ‘Best of the Best’: County Tyrone success at 2022 Best Kept Awards

The village in County Tyrone wowed the judges with its kaleidoscope of floral displays and huge community effort to create a beautiful environment for all its residents.

The Awards, organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport, took place at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Offices, where over 100 representatives from towns and villages across the Province congregated for the ceremony.

Now in their 65th year the prestigious awards celebrate areas that are taking action to protect and care for their local environment, creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

Donaghmore is celebrating winning the ‘Best of the Best Award’ at the 2022 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards. Pictured are Doreen Stevens, Sammy Wilson, Mark McAdoo, Mid Ulster Council, Sheila Donaghy, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council Frances Burton, Stephen Patton, Human Resources and CR Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport and Bridgeen McIlroy Executive Officer at the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Pic: Brian Thompson Photography

Participating towns, villages and housing areas are judged on a range of criteria, including floral displays, grass roots environmental projects, and an absence of litter and graffiti. Judges also look for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

Congratulating Donaghmore on their prestigious award, President of NIAC, Doreen Muskett, MBE said: “Well done to Donaghmore, this is truly deserving of the title of ‘Best of the Best’ 2022.

“The overall impression of Donaghmore is a kaleidoscope of flowers, in-bed planters and hanging baskets. The judges were particularly impressed at the effort that has gone into the floral displays. There has clearly been a huge community effort that has generated such obvious pride in this village’s appearance. Congratulations to all involved in keeping your village so beautiful and congratulations to all of the winners and runners up today.”

Runner up in this category was another Tyrone village, Castlecaulfield. The judges commented that it was a, “beautiful village with imaginative ideas for enhancement”, and they could see clear evidence of a community working together.