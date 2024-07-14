Donald Trump assassination bid is 'attempt to undermine democracy' says Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:31 BST
Ulster Unionist Party leader and Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie has described the attempted murder of Donald Trump as “both disturbing and dangerous”.

Mr Trump received an injury to his ear after being shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One bystander was killed in the shooting and two others were critically injured.

The suspect was shot dead at the scene by US Secret Service.

Mr Beattie said: “Democracy is an important principle in any election and within any country.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania after an apparent assassination attempt. Picture: Rebecca Droke / AFP via Getty Images.

"The attempt to murder a candidate in any election is an attempt to undermine that democracy. It is also dangerous, if not checked, as it polarises communities setting ideologies against each other in an increasingly toxic manner. This is one of the world's superpowers that can quickly spiral out of control.

"My thoughts are with Mr Trump, and I hope he makes a speedy recovery. I also wish to extend my condolences to the individual who lost their life and my thoughts with those injured.”

