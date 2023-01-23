Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “There’s no point in cluttering up your home with a duplicate gift or a jumper that you’ll never wear! Donating unwanted festive gifts and just doing a good New Year clear out for Hospice will give you back much-needed space in your wardrobes and shelves.
“We rely on the generosity of your donations to keep our charity shops stocked. We’ll happily put your pre-loved items to good use, raising vital funds for local babies, children and adults living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.
“As well as recovering some space and helping a worthy cause, you’ll also be supporting the environment in recycling these goods through our shops, keeping your Hospice donations out of landfill – so it’s a win-win-win situation.
“There are 24 Northern Ireland Hospice shops throughout Northern Ireland, including in Magherafelt and Maghera, packed with quality pre-loved and new goods donated by the public. Our shops offer sustainable style and top brands at great prices, so come and give us a try. You never know what you’ll find!
“We offer a range of quality goods, including season fashion favourites such as shoes, handbags and accessories such as beautiful jewellery; stylish homeware accessories and textiles such as cushions and curtains; antiques and collectables; plus a wide selection of books, music, DVDs, games and children’s toys.”
Donors can make the goods they provide worth even more by adding Gift Aid. It is a simple way to add 25% to the value of their donated goods at no cost. For every £1 raised by the NI Hospice shop in Magherafelt, the charity will get an extra 25p by reclaiming from tax previously paid to the government.
The Magherafelt Hospice store in is also looking for more local volunteers to join its shop team. Those available or interested in donating their time are asked to get in touch with their local Hospice shop at Unit 12 The Diamond Centre, Market Street, Magherafelt, BT45 6ED, tel: 028 7930 0411; or 61c Main Street, Maghera BT46 5AB, tel: 028 7964 3101.