The Northern Ireland Hospice shops in Magherafelt and Maghera are issuing an appeal to the public in Mid-Ulster to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts, to help the charity raise funds for local people who depend on its vital care.

Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “There’s no point in cluttering up your home with a duplicate gift or a jumper that you’ll never wear! Donating unwanted festive gifts and just doing a good New Year clear out for Hospice will give you back much-needed space in your wardrobes and shelves.

“We rely on the generosity of your donations to keep our charity shops stocked. We’ll happily put your pre-loved items to good use, raising vital funds for local babies, children and adults living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

“As well as recovering some space and helping a worthy cause, you’ll also be supporting the environment in recycling these goods through our shops, keeping your Hospice donations out of landfill – so it’s a win-win-win situation.

Unwanted Christmas gifts can be handed in at the Hospice shops in Magherafelt and Maghera.

“There are 24 Northern Ireland Hospice shops throughout Northern Ireland, including in Magherafelt and Maghera, packed with quality pre-loved and new goods donated by the public. Our shops offer sustainable style and top brands at great prices, so come and give us a try. You never know what you’ll find!

“We offer a range of quality goods, including season fashion favourites such as shoes, handbags and accessories such as beautiful jewellery; stylish homeware accessories and textiles such as cushions and curtains; antiques and collectables; plus a wide selection of books, music, DVDs, games and children’s toys.”

Donors can make the goods they provide worth even more by adding Gift Aid. It is a simple way to add 25% to the value of their donated goods at no cost. For every £1 raised by the NI Hospice shop in Magherafelt, the charity will get an extra 25p by reclaiming from tax previously paid to the government.