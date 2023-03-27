Internationally acclaimed tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir’s annual concert in Craigavon next month.

This eagerly awaited annual event is a must for all music lovers and will be held in Craigavon Civic Centre on Friday, April 14 at 7.45pm.

Donegal native and soloist John Porter will be accompanied by Michael Harrison and the compere is Joe Cauley.

Donegal tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir's annual concert in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Mr Porter, who is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Opera and The University of Ulster, has won numerous prestigious awards and has performed in Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, London and throughout Ireland.

John is equally at home on the operatic stage and the concert platform. He last performed with Portadown Male Voice Choir at their 2015 annual concert and his return visit is eagerly anticipated.

