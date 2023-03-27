Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
2 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
4 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
6 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
7 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
9 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds

Donegal tenor John Porter to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir’s annual concert in Craigavon

Internationally acclaimed tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir’s annual concert in Craigavon next month.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:10 BST

This eagerly awaited annual event is a must for all music lovers and will be held in Craigavon Civic Centre on Friday, April 14 at 7.45pm.

Donegal native and soloist John Porter will be accompanied by Michael Harrison and the compere is Joe Cauley.

-

Most Popular
Donegal tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir's annual concert in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Donegal tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir's annual concert in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Donegal tenor John Porter is to perform at Portadown Male Voice Choir's annual concert in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Read More
Lurgan woman Michelle McCaughley, in cancer recovery, raises a whopping £8k at h...

-

Mr Porter, who is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Opera and The University of Ulster, has won numerous prestigious awards and has performed in Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, London and throughout Ireland.

John is equally at home on the operatic stage and the concert platform. He last performed with Portadown Male Voice Choir at their 2015 annual concert and his return visit is eagerly anticipated.

Tickets for the concert at a cost of £15 are now on sale and are available from choir members or Winnie’s newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

CraigavonDonegalTicketsMichael Harrison