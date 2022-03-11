Donnelly Group fund open to applications

The Donnelly Group Foundation provides significant financial assistance to community groups and projects that deliver a social, physical, mental, environmental, or educational benefit to people across Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the new round of funding, Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for the Donnelly Group Foundation, said: “As a local, family-owned business, community has been at the heart of Donnelly Group’s ethos for almost 75 years.

“Our contributions through the Donnelly Group Foundation enable us to give back to the communities that we operate in while supporting vital charities, community groups, causes, and organisations. The Donnelly Group Foundation is open to applications from a wide variety of projects and community groups and we would encourage those making a difference to apply today.”

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for the Donnelly Group Foundation welcomes the new round of funding