Donnelly Group fund open to applications

Donnelly Group is seeking applications from Ballymena for the Donnelly Group Foundation, an annual fund that aims to make a difference in the local community.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:00 am

The Donnelly Group Foundation provides significant financial assistance to community groups and projects that deliver a social, physical, mental, environmental, or educational benefit to people across Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the new round of funding, Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for the Donnelly Group Foundation, said: “As a local, family-owned business, community has been at the heart of Donnelly Group’s ethos for almost 75 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Our contributions through the Donnelly Group Foundation enable us to give back to the communities that we operate in while supporting vital charities, community groups, causes, and organisations. The Donnelly Group Foundation is open to applications from a wide variety of projects and community groups and we would encourage those making a difference to apply today.”

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for the Donnelly Group Foundation welcomes the new round of funding

Donnelly Group, which has a base in Ballymena, donates money from every vehicle sale to the Foundation and has funded projects since 2019. To apply visit www.donnellygroup.co.uk/foundation

More news from Mid & East Antrim:

BallymenaNorthern IrelandEast Antrim
Loading...