Donnelly Group honours Mallusk employees at long service awards

Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, Donnelly Group, has rewarded 71 employees with additional paid holiday leave at its annual Long Service Awards. This includes nine members of staff from Donnelly Group’s Mallusk Road showroom, who were acknowledged for their continued contributions to the company.

Amongst those awarded in Mallusk were Darren McCullough, marking 25 years of service, Matthew McQuitty, marking 15 years of service, and Chris Cochrane, Jonathan McMullan, Neil Coulter, Nigel Gould, and Stephen Doey, all marking ten years of service.

Dave Sheeran, Managing Director at Donnelly Group, said: “Our team is the driving force behind our success and recognising their long service is not only a celebration of their loyalty, but a token of appreciation for their hard work and passion.

“Many of our employees began their careers with us, and have helped bring our values of exceptional service, respect, and attention to detail to life through their dedication and skill.

“We are committed to creating a workplace where our people can thrive and continually invest in our team to provide opportunities for development, learning, and progression, and having such high numbers of long serving staff across all of our showrooms is testament to this pledge.

“We are incredibly proud of all our team members who have reached these milestones, and we look forward to celebrating many more years of growth together."

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, Donnelly Group offers its employees competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.

To find out more about working with Donnelly Group, visit donnellygroup.co.uk/careers