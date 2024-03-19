'Don't be a Grinch' says Causeway Coast and Glens councillor, requesting a Christmas tree for Glenullin
It followed a joint motion by Sinn Féin councillors Ciarán Archibald and Sean Bateson at a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday, March 12.
It proposed that the council “liaises with the local community in Glenullin and supplies a Christmas tree equipped with lights as it does in similar rural areas throughout the council area”, and was amended so a paper of villages and hamlets who may need a tree could be drafted.
Cllr Bateson said a local community group in Glenullin had contacted him about their Christmas arrangements.
He said: “They basically supply their own Christmas tree, equip it with lights, and get their electrical supply from a nearby house that has a shed. However, this year and going forward, that shed will be demolished and they’re struggling to have any sort of electrical supply to light the Christmas tree.
“They approached me in terms of what to do and see if they could connect to the grid via Northern Ireland Electricity. That may prove difficult, so I’m bringing this motion to council for us to bring it into line with other, similar rural areas and supply the Glenullin community with a simple Christmas tree.
“I’m not asking for a Christmas light switch-on, or for the whole Glenullin to be decked in Christmas lights. It’s just basically a Christmas tree, which is usually in the car park at the top of the estate, and equipping of lights and connected electrical supply. It would bring it in line with other rural areas within the council, so I hope no one is going to be a Grinch and vote against it.”
Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, said there were “quite a number of similar sized villages or hamlets in a similar position”, so the proposal will open up similar requests.
He added: “It might be worth bringing back a paper showing the current arrangements in place and potential options that may be more equal and harmonised across all the areas”.