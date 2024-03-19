Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It followed a joint motion by Sinn Féin councillors Ciarán Archibald and Sean Bateson at a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday, March 12.

It proposed that the council “liaises with the local community in Glenullin and supplies a Christmas tree equipped with lights as it does in similar rural areas throughout the council area”, and was amended so a paper of villages and hamlets who may need a tree could be drafted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Bateson said a local community group in Glenullin had contacted him about their Christmas arrangements.

Cllr Sean Bateson said a local community group in Glenullin had contacted him about their Christmas arrangements. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

He said: “They basically supply their own Christmas tree, equip it with lights, and get their electrical supply from a nearby house that has a shed. However, this year and going forward, that shed will be demolished and they’re struggling to have any sort of electrical supply to light the Christmas tree.

“They approached me in terms of what to do and see if they could connect to the grid via Northern Ireland Electricity. That may prove difficult, so I’m bringing this motion to council for us to bring it into line with other, similar rural areas and supply the Glenullin community with a simple Christmas tree.

“I’m not asking for a Christmas light switch-on, or for the whole Glenullin to be decked in Christmas lights. It’s just basically a Christmas tree, which is usually in the car park at the top of the estate, and equipping of lights and connected electrical supply. It would bring it in line with other rural areas within the council, so I hope no one is going to be a Grinch and vote against it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, said there were “quite a number of similar sized villages or hamlets in a similar position”, so the proposal will open up similar requests.